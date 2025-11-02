Authorities make shocking discovery during routine inspection aboard cargo ship: 'We urge an end to such smuggling'

A wildlife trafficking attempt was thwarted by Indonesian officials.

What's happening?

Authorities stopped several rare parrots from being smuggled aboard a cargo ship in an Indonesian harbor.

Officers found one bird during a routine inspection, and "a follow-up search uncovered seven more birds, one of which was already dead. All eight birds were secured and taken to the BBKSDA office in West Papua for documentation and care," according to Antara News.

None of the ship's passengers fessed up to owning the birds, so no suspects were arrested.

The black-capped lory is a vibrantly colorful parrot species native to New Guinea and surrounding islands. The birds are known for their impressive mimicry and fun personalities, making them a unique and highly desired pet. Unfortunately, their rarity and value makes smuggling them lucrative.

Why is animal smuggling so concerning?

Animal smuggling is extremely common. Also known as wildlife trafficking, animal smuggling is one of the largest illegal trades in the world. Thousands of species are affected by smuggling — sharks are killed for their fins, rhinos are robbed of their horns, and pangolins are stolen for their scales.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Wildlife trafficking disrupts local ecosystems, accelerates extinction, spreads invasive species, and directly harms wildlife. If smuggling can't be stopped, the consequences could be dire.

"We urge an end to such smuggling. If it continues, endemic species like the black-capped lory face extinction," Genman Suhefti Hasibuan, the head of the West Papua Natural Resources Conservation Agency, or BBKSDA, told Antara News.

What's being done to stop wildlife trafficking?

Routine inspections, such as the one done on the cargo ship, are one way of reducing animal smuggling, but the problem is much larger.

Stronger laws, stricter enforcement, and harsher penalties can deter criminals from the trade.

If you're eager to help organizations that protect animals from trafficking, consider donating money to causes such as the World Wildlife Fund and International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.