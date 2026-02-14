Officials celebrate massive turnaround of crucial US water supplies: 'It's awesome'

Counties across California have celebrated increasingly full reservoirs after a particularly rainy winter season.

January data from California's Department of Water Resources showed all major water supply reservoirs, including Sonoma, Shasta, and Oroville, measured over their historical averages, with most reservoirs filled to around 80% of their total capacity.

California has dealt with drought-like conditions for decades. Part of this is due to the state's natural climate, although low rainfall, high temperatures, water-intensive agriculture, and a population of nearly 40 million certainly contribute to varying levels of drought statewide, from abnormally dry to exceptional drought.

In response, California has established early-drought warning systems, increased groundwater recharge capacity, developed new water conservation and reuse technologies, and improved overall water management.

The U.S. Drought Monitor declared the state "drought-free" in early 2026, no doubt in part due to the near-record rain. With rainfall expected to extend into February and March, California's rainy season could provide an even greater boost to supplies.

In a statement shared by ABC 7, Governor Gavin Newsom said: "California's water strategy is working. We're not just managing for today's conditions — we're building a system that can handle whatever our changing climate throws at us."

Still, rapidly changing weather conditions mean California might not yet be in the clear.

Although the rain is great news, it's also a reminder of the effects of a rapidly shifting climate. Droughts, flash flooding, and extended wildfire seasons are exacerbated amid rising global temperatures.

While California's water management adjustments have been vital in battling drought conditions, extreme weather events could become increasingly difficult to combat.

Even so, residents were relieved to see some rain.

"I think it's awesome, we just walked the trails, you had to avoid puddles, that's been a long time," Marley Ballard told ABC 7. "The spillway is gorgeous."

