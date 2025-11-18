  • Business Business

Startup develops incredible tech to pull water from unexpected source: 'This is just the beginning of what's possible'

The path to continue scaling up is clear.

by Elijah McKee
Got drought? If you live in the San Joaquin Valley, you might soon be getting a new supply of plant-sourced pure water.

Photo Credit: iStock

Could the water inside crops help save resources during droughts? 

It may sound like wishful thinking, but not to agricultural start-up Botanical Water Technologies. The company has partnered with Ingomar Packing Company, a California-based industrial tomato processor, to help the state's San Joaquin Valley survive drought conditions, according to EIN Presswire.

Most fruits and vegetables are made up of high percentages of water. That includes tomatoes, which are 95% H2O. Yet when they are turned into paste or diced up in a can, a significant amount of that water is lost. 

That's where BWT saw an opportunity and developed what it calls Water Harvest Units. This technology can collect excess steam and wastewater during crop processing, which can then be purified and safely added back to the water supply. 

This recapture system thus creates "the world's first plant-sourced pure water," according to the company's website. 

The San Joaquin Valley is part of the United States' breadbasket, where a bulk of the nation's fresh foods are grown. Yet the region is also one of the most impacted by water scarcity issues. Over 1,000 wells dried up in 2022, the press release reported. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save big on holiday spirit with 25% off lighting — this week only

CVS has you covered this holiday season, with thousands of gifts, perfect stocking stuffers, joyful holiday decor, and more.

You’ll find exciting advent calendars, personalized holiday photos, tasty treats like Ghirardelli peppermint bark, and even gift card go-tos.

Plus, brighten up any room (or roof) with a curated assortment of holiday lightsall 25% off for a limited time only.

Learn more

And California is not alone. The lack of access to clean and fresh water impacts over 4 billion people around the globe. In many climates, rising global temperatures are making low rainfall levels and declining groundwater reserves even worse.

While solutions like WHUs won't fix everything, they can make a solid dent. A single unit can produce 150,000 gallons of repurposed water in one day. Thanks to the Ingomar partnership, those water savings are being sent straight to farmers and local communities in the Central California Irrigation District, the press release reported. 

Adding this new source of water to the area offers an economic boost and keeps people healthy. Plus, it allows natural waterways to stay a bit fuller, which helps out the wildlife in the wider ecosystem that also relies on those precious water reserves.

For BWT, the path to continue scaling up is clear. The large fruit, vegetable, and wine industries in California could all benefit from greater water resilience. The company is also launching similar projects across food systems in India and Australia. 

"This is just the beginning of what's possible when industry collaborates to grow water," said Terry Paule, Founder and CEO of BWT, according to the release.

Do you think homeowners should be able to use as much water as they want?

No way 👎

If there's not a drought 🚰

Only in certain cases 🤔

Absolutely 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x