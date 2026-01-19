Gardener shocked after spotting unexpected guest through backyard camera: 'I had no idea'

A Redditor was baffled after capturing an unexpected garden guest burrowing into their raised bed on camera. They shared the shock sighting to the r/Permaculture subreddit.

The footage was anything but the ordinary rodent sighting that they'd anticipated.

They framed it with excitement: "That moment when you set up a trail cam to see the cute mouse who is living in your hügelkultur raised bed only to discover it's A FREAKING CRAYFISH?!?"

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The video revealed the crayfish slowly crawling back into its burrow in the garden bed. It's a testament to the original poster's adherence to permaculture that the moment even happened.

Permaculture is a sustainable gardening method that imitates natural ecosystems and requires minimal human intervention. The hügelkultur technique the Redditor mentioned involves layering logs, branches, leaves, compost, and soil to mimic a forest floor.

Finding a crayfish in a garden bed might seem unusual, but it bodes well for the OP's ecosystem. In all likelihood, the animal on display was a burrowing crayfish that spends most of its life outside of water conspicuously hidden in its burrows.

Burrowing crayfish are considered keystone organisms who play a crucial role in their ecosystems, as Missouri Conservationist explained. They are not to be confused with invasive crayfish in Europe, which experts have encouraged locals to eat.

These native crayfish help decompose organic matter into new materials that can feed numerous other species. Their burrows are also great habitats for others, like snakes, spiders, and frogs.

That means the OP might want to stay tuned to the footage. Lastly, the burrowing crayfish themselves are a food source for predators.

The unexpected find highlights the benefits of permaculture and reveals how a natural garden can attract and support diverse wildlife, like the foxes or butterflies seen in other examples.

Redditors were excited by the garden visit.

"That is completely bizarre!" one reacted. "I had no idea they would venture so far out of water."

The OP noted the closest water was 800-plus feet away.

"Wow that's cray," a user joked.

"OP, you best keep him," a commenter suggested. "And may I say congratulations on doing permaculture right, if native keystone critters move in."

