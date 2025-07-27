Gardener shares ancient hack that can help you avoid breaking bank on nutrient-rich soil: 'Definitely a great method'

Raised garden beds are beneficial for drainage, soil quality, and easier access. However, they can put a dent in your wallet when it comes to filling them.
Luckily, there's a centuries-old gardening technique that will help reduce those initial costs.
The scoop
Home gardener Planting Roots PNW (@plantingrootspnw) posted a video on TikTok demonstrating the hugelkultur method to fill raised garden beds without breaking the bank on soil.
@plantingrootspnw part 2 of creating a more cost effective garden. In this video, I'm demonstrating how we filled our raised beds to not absolutely break the bank on soil. The hugelkultur method to filling your raised beds uses any yard debris/organic matter to take up space in your raised bed, saving you on costs of soil. The organic matter will break down over time so you will have to top off with more soil as the years go buy. #raisedbedgarden #gardening #garden #hugelkultur #gardentok #gardenhack #sustainablegardening ♬ nhạc nền - Old Songs Old Memories
Start with a weed barrier using cardboard, followed by layers of organic matter — such as logs, branches, sticks, and leaves — from largest to smallest. Once you've finished your layers, top everything with soil.
All of the organic matter will break down over time, creating a rich, nutrient-filled soil. Planting Roots warned viewers: "You will have to top off with more soil as the years go by."
Pro tip: Avoid buying bagged soil to save even more money. Planting Roots recommends visiting a local landscaping company to get a great deal on unbagged soil.
How it's helping
Hugelkultur is a gardening technique that recreates a natural forest ecosystem, making it both sustainable and cost-effective. While it does take a little bit of time to break down, it's a perfect way to use the organic matter that's around you for a DIY fertilizer that doesn't come with any toxic chemicals that pollute the planet.
Gardening and growing your own food come with a wide range of benefits, from physical to mental. Those who garden have been found to be healthier with larger fiber intake and increased physical activity. Gardening can also help calm anxiety, boost self-esteem, and promote overall happiness.
Soil health is important, and there are all kinds of ways to improve it naturally. Leaves are an excellent addition to your soil, and they promote plant growth. Mushrooms also create their own compost as they grow. And if you happen to own a rabbit, their droppings are a secret ingredient that can be used directly in the garden without composting.
What everyone's saying
The ancient gardening method is a great hack to constructively fill larger raised beds on a budget, and the TikTok forum agreed.
"Such good tips!" one comment exclaimed.
"Great way to fill such large garden bed," wrote another.
A third approved, saying: "Definitely a great method."
