Gardener reveals low-maintenance hack that yielded her best results yet: 'Nature knows exactly what to do'

by Simon Sage
TikToker Pantry and Petals (@pantryandpetals) shared some advice to those trying to embrace holistic gardening. 

The scoop

The video starts with the gardener explaining how, when they first started, they focused on how they were spacing their plants, which companions were being put together, and the particulars of mulch and fertilizer. They've since become more relaxed. 

"In the wild, nature is chaotic and dense," they said. "When I finally stopped trying to control my garden, and just let Mother Nature take over and do her thing, that's when we had the best results yet. 

"Permaculture teaches us that it's less about control and more about community and connection," they continued. "I focused more on perennials, plant diversity, and layering, which ended up being a lot less work and still had really good yields."

Shots from the video showcased a big zucchini and healthy insect life, just a few signs that their little ecosystem is thriving. 

How it's helping

Permaculture is a gardening philosophy that aims to maximize resilience and self-sufficiency. This hinges on supporting ecosystems, which can maintain soil health without synthetic additives

The layers mentioned by Pantry and Petals refer to different elevations in an ecosystem and how they interact with one another. For example, the tallest trees that form the canopy will shape the undergrowth layer depending on how much shade is being cast below. 

Building up food forests with permaculture practices can help gardeners eat locally. Not only does this cut down on transportation emissions otherwise generated for supermarket food, but it's also healthier for you since the produce is fresher. 

Permaculture gardens also provide broad support for biodiversity, which is essential to protect local pollinators

What everyone's saying

Pantry and Petals has big plans to continue expanding their garden and are replacing even more lawn in the near future. 

TikTok followers were all-in with the permaculture spirit Pantry and Petals was espousing. 

"Exactly," said one community member. "I don't worry about spacing etc., because at the end of the day, Mother Nature isn't perfect. And neither are we. If you're not chaos gardening you're not doing it right." 

"Nature knows exactly what to do," said another viewer. "I learned the hard way too and it's better than ever."

