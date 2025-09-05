Gardener captures incredible images of unexpected yard visitor: 'I'm fortunate'

A heartwarming post on r/GardeningUK serves as a reminder to support wildlife during extreme weather. One gardener showcased the tubs of water they kindly put out for the wildlife in their garden during a heatwave in the UK.

"I'm fortunate to get foxes in my garden and this young chap (lady) is out in the middle of the day having a big drink," they wrote in the post. They continued that it's necessary to "water your wildlife."

Maintaining a beautiful garden is only possible through the support of entire ecosystems. If one species dwindles, the rest of the ecosystem can become completely changed, often meaning other parts of the habitat are threatened.

The RSPCA, an animal welfare charity in the UK, explained that "Foxes can indirectly help your garden by controlling pest populations, as they hunt and eat rats, mice, and other rodents, and insects like chafer grubs." They also highlighted that foxes in your garden are an indicator of "a good food supply," meaning your garden is supporting a healthy ecosystem.

A healthy ecosystem is not just beneficial to the aesthetics of your yard. It is cheaper for you to maintain and can keep you healthier. Native plants and a natural lawn mean plants are more resilient as they are living in their natural habitat. They will require less water, fertilizer, and general maintenance, which is less work and money for homeowners.

At the same time, research has indicated that a healthy garden supports your mental and physical health. "Green therapy," as it's been deemed, has been linked to improved nutrition and stress reduction.

All of these benefits are further boosted by taking care of the wildlife in your community. Instead of shooing critters such as foxes away, keep your distance and make sure they are happy and healthy. The foxes, your garden, and your health will thank you.

The comments in the subreddit were a wholesome reminder to support wildlife.

"Even a small area of water has a massive impact on the wildlife that comes to your garden," wrote one. "Loads of invertebrates!"

Another said, "Regularly feed my foxes. At one point, one of them was best friends with my cat!"

All that said, it's still important to consider safety and the possibility of a wild animal having rabies or another transmissible disease. And while putting out some water is fine, it's important to avoid feeding wild animals so they don't become so habituated that they lose the ability to sufficiently feed themselves or stay on guard around other humans.

