Dramatic video shows fisherman come face-to-face with 10-foot predator caught with fishing pole: 'We've never handled one of these before'

Even if you're a fisherman with decades of experience, sometimes you might just run into a creature that'll make your jaw drop.

For Elmer Pillon (@captainelmerpillon), a boat captain and former ESPN X Games athlete, coming face-to-face with a Burmese python in the Everglades was an adventure worth documenting.

Pillon and his company, Rhino Diaries Adventures, offer chartered fishing trips in Indian River Lagoon and Everglades National Park. While out fishing for redfish in the Everglades, Pillon spotted the python swimming close by. Despite not having any experience dealing with these snakes, the fisherman said the effort to catch it was worth it.

"Just after landing a couple of reds, we spotted a massive Burmese python swimming off one of the islands," Pillon wrote in his Instagram post. Equipped with just a fishing rod and net, Pillon and his partner managed to snag the 10-foot snake without incident.

"We've never handled one of these before, but we knew we had to act," Pillon wrote.

"These invasive snakes wipe out native wildlife like raccoons as they island-hop — and with over 10,000 islands out here, that's a big problem for the ecosystem," Pillon added.

Burmese pythons are native to Asia. These snakes thrive in habitats such as rainforests, grasslands, swamps, and rocky areas. They can be traced to parts of India, Southern China, the Malay Peninsula, and even areas of the Indonesian archipelago.

Due to the exotic wildlife trade, Burmese pythons were introduced to America and have found a new home in South Florida. As an invasive species, pythons often prey on native wildlife such as mammals, birds, and other reptiles. According to a study, the presence of pythons in the Everglades coincided with the dramatic population decline of raccoons, opossums, and bobcats between 2003 and 2011.

Wildlife plays a critical role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. Many species contribute to pollination and nutrient dispersal. With the introduction of invasive species like pythons, the delicate food chain could be severely disrupted, ultimately affecting the human population. Despite efforts to control the spread of Burmese pythons, the species has proved to be tough to eradicate.

