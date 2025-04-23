  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts stunned after fisherman captures wild sea creature not seen in nearly a century: 'The beautiful myth reappears'

"Not just a legend!"

by Jenny Allison
"Not just a legend!"

Photo Credit: iStock

If you haven't heard of a dugong, you're not alone. A fisherman in Taiwan recently hauled one aboard and, without realizing that the highly endangered creature hadn't been seen alive in the country in 88 years, promptly released it back into its waters. Fortunately, he also snapped a picture, and people around the world have been thrilled and awed at the sight.

The Taipei Times shared the exciting news, explaining that the fisherman had caught the dugong accidentally in his net.

Dugongs are part of the broader manatee family, though they differ in several aspects, including their fluked tails. A related species, Steller's Sea Cow, was hunted to extinction by humans, but the dugong has managed to evade being completely wiped out despite also being hunted for meat, skin, and bones.

Unfortunately, habitat loss and water contamination continue to endanger the remaining dugongs. Their population has dwindled so severely that the species was declared extinct in Taiwan many years ago. And considering no living dugong had been seen in the country since 1937, the fisherman's find was thrilling to conservationists and animal lovers alike. 

"Not just a legend! The beautiful myth reappears in Taiwan," said Jeng Ming-hsiou, with Academia Sinica's biodiversity research center, per Taipei Times. The myth Ming-hsiou is referencing is the mermaid myth, as many people attribute the origin of mermaid stories to dugong sightings.

Prior to this sighting, the most recent record of a dugong in Taiwan was merely remains found in 1986, the Taipei Times explained.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The find, while encouraging, is also a stark reminder that the few dugongs who persist face a number of threats, including being caught and killed as bycatch from fishing boats. 

Many endangered marine species — including sea birds — around the world are killed each year through accidental bycatch and entanglement, leading them to starve or die from injuries. As a result, many governments have attempted to enforce stricter regulations on fishing practices, though much of the practice ultimately comes down to each boat responsibly managing its equipment to avoid unnecessary losses.

Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

Definitely 🙁

Not sure 🤷

No way 🏘️

Only in some cities 🏙️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x