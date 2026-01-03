Officials release livestock in neighborhoods to fight thorny threat: 'A potential alternative'

The plan is still in an early phase, but officials have hope.

As an invasive plant species damages ecosystems across Illinois, one Chicago suburb is dreaming of sheep.

Forest officials in Lake County, Illinois, are hoping that a herd of livestock could eat its way toward the eradication of invasive buckthorn, the Daily Herald reported.

Common buckthorn is a small tree native to Europe and Western Asia, but it is invasive in the United States. Its ability to grow in a variety of ecosystems and light conditions has led it to outcompete native plants, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Buckthorn also contributes to birds' habitat loss because its dense vegetation blocks sunlight and prevents the growth of other shrubs and trees where birds tend to nest.

Buckthorn and other woody invasive species make up more than 52% of all trees in Lake County, according to the Daily Herald. However, officials hope that the insatiable appetites of grazing livestock could put an end to the infestation.

The practice, called conservation grazing, has won over the hearts of animal-lovers across the U.S. A herd of goats cleared invasive plants in Austin, Texas, and a team of sheep stemmed the growth of honeysuckle on a land preserve in Missouri. Communities that host these hungry herbivores tend to love having them around, and their ecosystems benefit from non-toxic and inexpensive invasive species protection.

Lake County expects that it will still have to use some herbicides in its war on buckthorn, but livestock could be a first step in a greener direction. As a presentation to forest board committees noted, grazing "could provide a potential alternative to accomplish objectives in a cost-effective manner."

The plan is still in an early phase, but officials hope to let six to eight sheep or goats loose on the Almond Marsh Forest Preserve for up to four years.

