Officials deploy unexpected group of workers to tackle dangerous plant growth: 'I love seeing [this]'

"This is the GOAT."

A recent TikTok is gaining attention for showcasing an adorable and highly effective solution to a growing environmental challenge. The video features a herd of goats clearing invasive plants along the Johnson Creek Trailhead in Austin, Texas — a sight that quickly won over viewers.

One commenter exclaimed, "Love it!"

In the clip, Austin city council member Paige Ellis (@paigeforaustin) introduces the unusual clean-up crew while dozens of goats eagerly munch through thick vegetation. The moment highlighted a practice known as conservation grazing, which replaces heavy machinery and chemical herbicides with animal power.

It's a method that has grown in popularity across parks and public lands because it's efficient, quiet, and far more sustainable than traditional removal techniques.

#austinparks #conservationgrazing #austincitycouncil #goats ♬ original sound - Paige Ellis @paigeforaustin They're cute and they've got an important job: taking care of our parks! 🐐 If you're out on the Johnson Creek Trailhead, you may see goats at work clearing out overgrown vegetation, poison ivy, and other invasive plants. This is called conservation grazing. Goats are perfect for this kind of work because they can eat poison ivy without any irritation, they can handle rough terrain, and they provide an eco-friendly alternative to heavy equipment or chemicals. If you're out on the trail, keep an eye out for our four-legged friends! @thetrailconservancy #austintexas

Invasive plants may look harmless, but they can quickly choke out native vegetation, disrupt local ecosystems, and make parks harder and more expensive to maintain. They also outcompete the native plants that bees, butterflies, and other pollinators depend on. Since pollinators support much of our food supply, protecting their habitat benefits people as well as wildlife.

Goats offer a natural, low-impact solution. As Ellis explains in her caption, they can devour poison ivy without irritation, navigate steep or uneven terrain, and trim back overgrowth far more gently than industrial equipment.

By reducing invasive species, conservation grazing creates space for native plants to rebound, which can strengthen ecosystems, better support pollinators, and improve the health of shared green spaces without resorting to harmful chemical treatments.

Overall, the wholesome video delighted viewers.

"I love seeing the goats on my daily ride," one user wrote.

Another celebrated the city's creativity by saying, "Team goat."

A third praised the method's effectiveness with a clever play on words: "This is the GOAT."

Another commenter recalled similar efforts abroad, sharing, "When I lived overseas, a goat herd would go through our neighborhood monthly. Kept gardening to a minimum but hide the flowers!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.