Bear biologists capture terrifying moment at national park on camera: ‘I wish I could have more composure’

Even the experts can get a bit scared when seeing bears out in the wild.

TikToker Anna (@intoalpine) uploaded footage of two brown bears running on the sand off the Katmai Coast in the Katmai National Park in Alaska.

While keeping still so as not to disturb or aggravate the pair, one is soon seen running directly at the group of five bear biologists.

The video then ends as the filmmaker tilts the camera down and away from the sprinting mammal, but as Anna noted in the caption, there was no need for viewers to be alarmed about what happened next.

“Don’t worry about the abrupt cut off at the end as I realize that, yes, this bear IS in fact still running right towards us,” she said.

In addition to being wowed by the scenes, both of the animals and the coastline, commenters were impressed by how calm all members of the group remained.

“I wish I could have more composure because I would have made my own personal puddle underneath my feet,” one user said.

Anna went on to note that despite all five being experts in their field, they were all a bit “rattled” during the approach.

“Stopped about 5 ft from us,” Anna continued, “we stayed still & talked quietly at her until she lost interest & ran off!”

Katmai National Park’s website says visitors to the area of outstanding natural beauty will be “almost guaranteed” to witness a bear.

It’s really important to show animals proper respect when finding yourself in close proximity to them, otherwise there could be dire consequences all around.

Not only could an attack from a bear defending itself lead to severe injuries or even death, but it’s also likely the bear will be euthanized because it will be considered a threat to human life.

Katmai National Park calls for visitors to keep their distance from bears and alert them to your presence if you get within range. Making noise to make a bear aware of your presence where visibility is limited is a good idea, as they can react defensively if they are startled. When they’ve seen you, stop making noise and move with caution.

Otherwise, you can tell a bear is stressed if it is “woofing, huffing, and jaw popping,” and vocalization is likely a warning sign.

But the main advice is remain calm and don’t run. Bears can run up to 30 miles per hour, and running away from a bear will encourage it to chase you.

If all else fails, bear spray is vital if it looks like it’s about to attack.

