  • Outdoors Outdoors

Trail camera catches surprising glimpse of elusive creature: 'It's nice to see'

Others were excited about the sighting.

by Simon Sage
Others were excited about the sighting.

Photo Credit: iStock

KHMO reported on the sighting of a shy feline in Missouri. 

The source is trail camera footage posted to Reddit. Commenters chimed in claiming occasional sightings in the area. Bobcats are the most common wildcat in North America, with a stable population of over 2 million. They are legal to hunt and trap during the season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation

Bobcat on Camera mid mo
byu/Doodleroooo inmissouri

Restrictions on the fur trade and a lack of natural predators have helped the bobcat population in Missouri recover from historic lows. Since then, bobcats have served humans as a barrier to zoonotic virus transmission. This is thanks to their diet of mice, which are a frequent disease vector. That protection is at risk when humans use rodenticide to eliminate the pests, as the poison can accumulate in bobcats

A reduction in natural habitat and a wide roaming area are pushing bobcats closer toward interactions with humans. This can lead to some dangerous situations, including attacks outside homes and invasions at schools.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Despite the increase in numbers, bobcats are still tough to spot, making this trail camera video all the more special. Trail cameras are a powerful tool for gathering information on population health and migration patterns. Rare and elusive animals are some of the species we need to keep the closest eye on to inform protective measures. This technology has helped track the world's largest wild bovines, endangered mouse deer, and one threatened animal that smells strangely like popcorn.  

Reddit commenters were excited about the Missouri bobcat sighting and had a few of their own to share. 

"I live in southern Missouri. I had a couple on my game camera over the years. It's nice to see," said one.

"In Jan of this year I saw 4 young bobcats near Aullville Mo," said another. 

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x