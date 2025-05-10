Trail camera catches surprising glimpse of elusive creature: 'It's nice to see'

Others were excited about the sighting.

KHMO reported on the sighting of a shy feline in Missouri.

The source is trail camera footage posted to Reddit. Commenters chimed in claiming occasional sightings in the area. Bobcats are the most common wildcat in North America, with a stable population of over 2 million. They are legal to hunt and trap during the season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Restrictions on the fur trade and a lack of natural predators have helped the bobcat population in Missouri recover from historic lows. Since then, bobcats have served humans as a barrier to zoonotic virus transmission. This is thanks to their diet of mice, which are a frequent disease vector. That protection is at risk when humans use rodenticide to eliminate the pests, as the poison can accumulate in bobcats.

A reduction in natural habitat and a wide roaming area are pushing bobcats closer toward interactions with humans. This can lead to some dangerous situations, including attacks outside homes and invasions at schools.

Despite the increase in numbers, bobcats are still tough to spot, making this trail camera video all the more special. Trail cameras are a powerful tool for gathering information on population health and migration patterns. Rare and elusive animals are some of the species we need to keep the closest eye on to inform protective measures. This technology has helped track the world's largest wild bovines, endangered mouse deer, and one threatened animal that smells strangely like popcorn.

Reddit commenters were excited about the Missouri bobcat sighting and had a few of their own to share.

"I live in southern Missouri. I had a couple on my game camera over the years. It's nice to see," said one.

"In Jan of this year I saw 4 young bobcats near Aullville Mo," said another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.