Teacher shuts down PE class after discovering unlikely visitor in gymnasium: 'We made sure to secure the area as much as we could and got the kids out'

An unexpected encounter in a school gymnasium has highlighted the importance of environmental conservation efforts.

What's happening?

In late March, a bobcat appeared during physical education class at Lawtell Elementary School outside of Lafayette, Louisiana, KATC reported. Students and coach Jordan Jason saw the animal, which ran up a set of stairs and disappeared.

The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries could not locate it, and trappers were called in to try to capture it.

Principal Alcinda James thought it might have been a house cat.

"We made sure to secure the area as much as we could and got the kids out," Jason said.

Why is this important?

While wildlife is expected in rural settings, it is not expected indoors — especially in a school gym. There are, however, a number of reasons the animal could have entered the facility, including in a search for food, because of habitat destruction, or as a result of the changing climate.

Rising global temperatures are throwing ecosystems out of balance, and that means the food web is disrupted and creatures are altering their habits. Sometimes, this leads to wildlife-human encounters.

In North Carolina, a bobcat attacked a man in his yard. The rare event resulted in the animal's being euthanized because of a risk of rabies. Normally, though, bobcats and other wildlife avoid humans. They also help protect us by eating rodents that may carry diseases.

What's being done about bobcat-human encounters?

In Louisiana and the rest of North America as well as Central America, bobcats are more plentiful than any other wild cat. They are about twice the size of domestic cats and live 10-12 years. The creatures also live in various environments.

If you encounter a bobcat in the wild, do not run. Move away from it or around it slowly while making eye contact, and remain calm. If it is not scared off, wave your arms and make noise. If it attacks, fight back.

Like with other wildlife, the best practice is to make noise while hiking and engaging in other precautions so animals are aware of your presence and to prevent surprise encounters.

