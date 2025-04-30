Trail camera captures rare footage of elusive creature known for its unique scent: 'A vital role'

Trail cameras like the one that spotted this rare animal are becoming essential tools.

A trail camera in India's Balpakram National Park recently captured an exciting and rare sighting of a binturong, the Tri-City Herald reported. The unique mammal is known for smelling like buttered popcorn due to a chemical compound in its urine.

This creature, the largest member of the civet family, plays a crucial role in forest ecosystems from northeast India to Southeast Asia. The binturong helps forests grow by dispersing seeds through its territory, creating a healthier environment for all species that live there.

The Wildlife Trust of India shared the image on its Facebook account:

Trail cameras like the one that spotted this rare animal are becoming essential tools for wildlife conservation. When experts can document evidence of vulnerable species, they can better protect them and their habitats.

The binturong faces multiple threats in the wild. Its population has declined because of habitat loss, capture for the pet trade, snaring, and use in traditional medicine. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists it as a vulnerable species on its Red List.

For communities living near these forests, the health of species like the binturong directly affects their environment. When forest ecosystems remain balanced, they provide cleaner air, water filtration, and sustainable resources that benefit local residents.

"Binturongs play a vital role in their habitat, specifically by helping to facilitate forest growth by dispersing seeds and ensuring the balance and survival of other species," wildlife experts from the Wildlife Trust of India noted in the Facebook post.

The camera that captured this rare sighting was set up by the Garo Green Spine Conservation Project, which aims to "connect the fragmented forest patches" in northeast India. Its work helps create wildlife corridors that allow animals like the binturong to move freely between protected areas.

When we protect fascinating creatures like the popcorn-scented binturong, we help maintain healthy forests that clean our air and water. These conservation efforts will help wildlife and humans thrive together in balanced ecosystems for generations to come.

