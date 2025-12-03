  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts thrilled as trail cameras capture unbelievable footage of predator: 'We were blown away'

"That means it's a whole … family around."

by Michael Muir
Wildlife experts in northern Maryland were delighted after a trail camera confirmed the long-suspected presence of a bobcat.

Wildlife experts in northern Maryland were delighted after a trail camera confirmed the long-suspected presence of a key predator.

The Baltimore Sun reported that a camera installed on private land in Harford County captured the first official evidence of a bobcat. Since 2011, the Susquehannock Wildlife Society has been on the lookout for bobcats. The organization's conservation director, John Garrison, said that after receiving the long-sought evidence, "We were blown away." 

Bobcats are Maryland's only native wild cat. They are primarily found in the state's western counties, but as the footage shows, they are present in most of the state. A person is a lot more likely to hear rather than see a bobcat. Hearing that scream in the woods in the dead of night would be quite unsettling, but there's no reason to fear them. Bobcats prefer to avoid people and very rarely attack domestic animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.  

These midsize predators are highly prolific hunters found in forests across North America. They use stealth and athleticism to take down prey with ruthless efficiency. Bobcats play an important role in keeping prey populations under control as they hunt frequently, often concealing a kill for later consumption. Rabbits are their main food source, but they are opportunists, and deer, reptiles, and even a turkey in mid-flight are all fair game for bobcats. 

The sighting amply demonstrates why trail cameras are a key tool for conservationists worldwide. They've helped capture priceless footage of even the most elusive creatures, and the insights gained from those images are a crucial part of raising awareness and forming effective policies to protect and conserve wildlife. 

The Sun's post on social media attracted several comments from impressed readers. 

"Amazing!! Such an important part of our ecosystem that should be welcome and respected," said one comment. 

Another humourously quipped, "Pspspspspspssp" in reference to the bobcat's resemblance to its domestic kin. 

"That means it's a whole bobcat family around," a reader observed.

