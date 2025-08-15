Traveler captures extraordinary footage of 'ghost of the mountains': 'Sightings are incredibly rare'

"To witness one in the wild is the ultimate wildlife encounter."

An astounding video captured by one traveler with Natural Habitat Adventures in the Himalayan Mountains showed an exceptional video of the seldom-found, majestic snow leopard.

"These elusive big cats are known as 'ghosts of the mountains' for good reason–sightings are incredibly rare, and to witness one in the wild is the ultimate wildlife encounter," wrote the Instagram caption of Natural Habitat Adventures, which shared the jaw-dropping video on their Instagram.

Though 'ghosts of the mountains' are no longer classified as endangered, they are noted as a vulnerable species. The beautiful creatures have faced poaching, habitat loss due to human interference, and ecosystem degradation. However, the International Union for Conservation of Nature announced in 2017 a change to its status, following an assessment by international experts.

"To be considered 'endangered', there must be fewer than 2,500 mature snow leopards and they must be experiencing a high rate of decline," Dr. Tom McCarthy, the leader of the Snow Leopard Programme at big cat charity Panthera, told BBC News.

Now vulnerable, the species has "under 10,000 breeding animals left, with a population decline of at least 10% over three generations."

Conservation efforts are said to be the reason why these species are now considered vulnerable. Sightings such as these from the Natural Habitat Adventures are exceedingly hopeful for the species, as they show that their populations are becoming more stable.

Trail cameras, in addition to sightings by travellers, are measures taken by researchers to assess the populations. The Wildlife Conservation Society wrote that their conservation efforts involve "camera traps and satellite collars, community outreach and governance building, protected area development and management, anti-poaching and anti-trafficking initiatives, monitoring, conflict management, and health assessments."

In uplifting conservation efforts, it paves the way for growing populations of rare species like snow leopards. Their survival goes beyond just wildlife conservation; it ensures that the ecosystem is balanced, which has implications for human food supply and health.

"We're always thrilled to see what our travellers experience in the field–and this one is truly extraordinary," wrote the caption on the Instagram post.

