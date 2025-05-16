Researchers stunned after discovering 'lost' species nestled in remote canyon: 'We were elated to say the least'

"We were elated to say the least."

Researchers working in a remote, hard-to-reach region of South Africa expressed excitement and astonishment upon rediscovering a rare species of gecko that had not been seen in over 30 years, the Associated Press reported.

"We were elated to say the least," said Darren Pietersen, one of the researchers working for the Endangered Wildlife Trust.

Originally identified in December 1991 when Niels Jacobsen captured two males, the Blyde Rondavel flat gecko had not been seen since. This led some to speculate that the species had been rendered extinct or even that the specimens collected by Jacobsen did not belong to a distinct species at all, according to the Endangered Wildlife Trust.

This flat-bodied South African gecko was a 'lost' species. It's been found again after 34 years https://t.co/MFYVIuLj3K pic.twitter.com/jmTC2e4kpH — The Independent (@Independent) May 14, 2025

These doubts were laid to rest when Pietersen and fellow researcher John Davies traveled by helicopter to the rocky outcrops where Jacobsen had observed the flat geckos. There, Pietersen told the AP, they observed approximately 20 to 30 of the species, photographing or capturing seven specimens.

The rediscovery amplifies the importance of conservation efforts and shows that working to maintain and restore biodiversity is worth it.

"This brings to four the number of 'lost species' that the EWT has rediscovered as a result of its increased focus on locating and conserving elusive, less charismatic, but critically important wildlife that is often overlooked and at risk of slipping into extinction," the EWT stated in a news release.

Maintaining biodiversity is essential not only for the health of ecosystems but also for the health of humans. For example, a study published in 2024 found that the "functional extinction" of vultures in India resulted in half a million additional human deaths over a five-year span due to diminished hygiene.

The study, published in The American Economic Review, also pegged the economic value of the ecosystem services provided by vultures in India, including carcass disposal, at $69.4 billion annually.

With many habitats around the globe remaining little explored and even less understood, maintaining our planet's biodiversity is as important as ever. Otherwise, we are likely to understand only in retrospect the value of what has been lost.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.