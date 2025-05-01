Experts capture first-ever photo of rare creature once thought extinct: 'A significant milestone'

"The importance of protecting such unique ecosystems has never been clearer."

Once thought to be extinct, the woolly flying squirrel (Eupetaurus cinereus) was miraculously spotted on the rocky cliffs of Himachal Pradesh, a state in northern India.

Thanks to research efforts conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department (HPFD) in the Miyar Valley for another initiative to assess the local snow leopard population, a woolly flying squirrel was unexpectedly captured by one of the many camera traps set up for the project, Mathrubhumi reported.

Secondary Photo Credit: Himachal Pradesh Forest Department

"It's a significant milestone in conservation efforts," a spokesman said.

If you are not familiar with the woolly flying squirrel, the species went unseen for 70 years until a rediscovery in the early 1990s. Since then, it has been rare and elusive.

As Mathrubhumi noted, "with fragile habitats like these under increasing pressure, the importance of protecting such unique ecosystems has never been clearer." The rediscovery of the woolly flying squirrel is not only exciting but is also a powerful reminder of the need to protect and preserve the habitats that support such rare species.

These recent efforts by the HPFD in Himachal Pradesh to monitor local wildlife, including spotting the rare woolly flying squirrel, underscore the value of conservation for both nature and local communities.

Trail cameras, like those used in this project, are powerful tools that help experts gauge the health of endangered species and document the success of rehabilitation efforts. Protecting these fragile mountain habitats helps to ensure clean water, reduces the risk of landslides, and supports sustainable livelihood through ecotourism and research.

Smart management of our environment and its creatures can help ensure the survival of more species, which has a profound impact on human well-being, including the stability of our food supply. In this way, conservation not only preserves ecosystems but also promotes a safer, more stable future for the people living in these areas.

