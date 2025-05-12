Scientists capture astonishing first-of-its-kind footage from the point of view of wild leopards: 'An intimate glimpse'

Scientists have captured remarkable footage showing the world through the eyes of wild leopards, giving us an exciting new way to protect one of India's most misunderstood animals. The Wildlife Institute of India has successfully used camera collars on leopards for the first time in the country, in Maharashtra's Junnar region, News18 reported.

The project offers a unique view into how leopards navigate their world, particularly in areas where they live close to humans. WII scientist Bilal Habib and his team collected three months of video footage that will help researchers understand leopard behavior in sugarcane fields, where the cats often hide.

This technology is an advancement in wildlife research, evolving past traditional radio collars to see what the animals see.

These camera collars can change how we manage human-wildlife conflicts in agricultural communities. For the people of Junnar, located about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from the city of Pune, this research could help reduce dangerous encounters with leopards. Last year alone, seven people lost their lives in leopard incidents over just eight months.

By understanding how leopards use the landscape, researchers can develop better safety measures for both the cats and local farmers. The video footage helps conservationists design more effective solutions like properly placed solar fencing, which protects families while allowing leopards to thrive in their natural habitat.

"We have video footage that was recorded by the camera collar over a period of the last three months. We will analyze the data (that will be helpful to understand the behavior of leopards)," said Habib, who is leading the project.

The team has been working in Junnar since 2019 and has identified 14 leopards in the area, with 13 receiving traditional radio collars and one getting the experimental camera collar.

"For the first time in India, a camera collar has captured the world through the eyes of a wild leopard," Habib shared on social media, per News18. "This groundbreaking footage offers an intimate glimpse into the life and landscape of one of India's most elusive big cats — a remarkable step forward in blending science, technology, and conservation for deeper understanding and coexistence."

