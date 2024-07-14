Frustrated volunteer shares side-by-side photos after trying to help local park: 'Sometimes it can feel like a drop in the ocean'

The ongoing fight against invasive species could use as much help as it can get, and a local resident did their part to contribute.

One Redditor shared their triumph in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit by posting a pair of photos with the caption: "Got to remove a lot of honeysuckle in a wooded area at a local park! Here's a before and after of a path my kids and I use all the time."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Honeysuckle is known to be a challenge for gardeners and homeowners. While the plant is often admired for its fragrant flowers, it can quickly overrun native plants and disrupt local ecosystems.

The effort by the Redditor drew praise from other users who have had their own experiences with invasive species.

"Excellent job! I just joined a group that does this in my local trail," one user commented. "Sometimes it can feel like a drop in the ocean, but they've noticed native plants repopulating (& holding!) patches the group cleared of invasives."

"Hey, I did a honeysuckle hack today as well! It's very rewarding," another user wrote. "Keep fighting the good fight."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Alternatives to honeysuckle include a natural lawn or a native plant lawn. Both options are low-maintenance and cost-effective, not to mention beneficial for the environment. By planting native species, you're helping to support local ecosystems, providing food and shelter for native wildlife, and fostering mutualistic relationships between plants and animals.

One effective way to manage invasive honeysuckle is to regularly inspect your yard and remove any new growth before it has a chance to spread. You can do this by pulling the plants out by their roots, ensuring you get as much of the root system as possible to prevent regrowth. The original poster also said in a comment that they used herbicide to help eliminate the honeysuckle.

As one user wrote, the commitment to take out the pesky invader is "the Lord's work."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.