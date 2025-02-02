Scientists make disturbing find about oxygen-depleted region: 'The situation will get worse'

"At present, there are no effective solutions."

A recent study found a severe lack of oxygen and an excess of nutrients in the Baltic Sea due to the warming effects of climate change.

What's happening?

The study discovered that the Baltic Sea is too nutrient-rich and oxygen-depleted. These issues are caused by an overgrowth of bacteria (aka bacterial biomass production) and plant life, which is aided by rising water temperatures.

An abundance of nutrients sounds positive, but it leads to more oxygen-eating plants and bacteria. Without an adequate oxygen supply, marine animals are at risk. This life-threatening lack of oxygen is known as coastal hypoxia.

"At present, there are no effective solutions to permanently reduce this internal load," Helmke Hepach, lead author of the study and environmental scientist at GEOMAR, said via Phys.org. "With the increasing frequency of oxygen depletion events, the situation will get worse."

Why is the Baltic Sea's ecosystem important?

The Baltic Sea ranks among the most substantially altered ecosystems in the world. This makes it a prime location for studying the effects of the changing climate, and the findings are troubling.

The negative changes in the Baltic Sea call into question the future of its marine ecosystems. Conservationists have succeeded in reducing the nutrient levels, but the warm temperatures prevent the ecosystems from bouncing back.

The study highlights the importance of marine life in such places. "Coastal ecosystems play pivotal roles in mitigating impacts of climate change, but if destroyed, they may amplify climate change, further calling for stronger ecosystem management strategies," the final line of the abstract reads.

If these ecosystems are not protected, pollution and rising temperatures will only mushroom. Healthy coastal ecosystems make the planet healthier.

What's being done about coastal hypoxia?

The increased levels of nutrients are due to both organic and inorganic inputs. It's crucial to address the human causes of these changes. Agricultural runoff, dirty fuel burning, and wastewater treatment discharges are the top inorganic issues.

Studies such as this show the importance of mitigating and addressing these problems sooner rather than later. The NOAA National Ocean Service researches coastal hypoxia's impacts to maintain awareness and find solutions. Nutrient-reduction strategies are essential but must be made more impactful to combat warming temperatures and reduced oxygen.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



