Gardener captures stunning video of 'magical' backyard visitor: 'I have never seen a black one before'

A homeowner captured a moment straight out of a fairy tale when a fox visited their autumnal garden.

Project Whim (@projectwhim) on TikTok shared a minute-long video of a black fox taking its time walking through their backyard, as leaves fell gently around it and the sun produced a golden glow.

"Our friendly silver fox is still coming around often. I had to snap a video of him with the falling leaves," they wrote in the caption.

"I have never seen a black one before. Look at his beautiful white tip on his tail!" one person wrote in the comments.

The black fox is actually a silver fox, the same species as the more common red fox, showcasing one of the rare genetic variations that give it a striking black color with white (or silver) accents, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The key to having these kinds of visitors in your backyard is to create an inviting space with native plants. By planting native species or embracing letting your yard become wild again, you offer valuable food and habitat resources that allow animals and other plants to thrive. Local wildlife, including pollinators, can set up shop and help support your plants and the plants in your neighborhood, creating a beneficial relationship for all.

Native plants and lawns, like buffalo grass and clover, are also easier to maintain than a traditional monoculture lawn. They need less maintenance, like weeding and mowing, and require fewer resources, most notably water, which can be an expensive utility to cover. You can also cut down on chemicals in your life, because native plants don't need the same kind of harsh fertilizers and other potentially toxic materials to help them thrive.

People in the comments were truly in awe of the rare sighting.

"Very cool to see. Soak it in," one person advised, while others hailed the animal as "beautiful" and "gorgeous."

