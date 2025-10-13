Gardener captures adorable video of unexpected backyard visitor: 'This is so sweet'

TikToker CM (@chloemaunsx) posted a video of a fox sleeping soundly on a cushioned chair under her outdoor table, taking shelter from the rain.

"This is so sweet," one commenter said.

Many of the video's viewers remarked about how comfortable the fox seemed, which may be, in part, due to the natural landscaping and native plants in the garden that can be seen in the background.

When we upgrade our yards to create natural spaces with native plant species, we help create a balanced ecosystem. By rewilding our yards or planting natural lawns such as clover or buffalo grass, we allow wildlife to thrive, and the plants and animals share mutualistic relationships. The plants provide shelter and food to pollinators and other local wildlife, and the animals help the plants reproduce and thrive.

Pollinators are important for both wildlife and people, as their work helps plant life flourish in the wild and protects our food supply.

Plants that are native to our local environment are low maintenance since they are already acclimated to the climate and conditions, so they require less time and upkeep. They require less water than non-native species, allowing gardeners to save money on water bills and helping the environment by saving a finite resource.

Native plants can typically thrive without fertilizers, and the balanced ecosystem should not need chemical pesticides, so gardening with native plants helps keep toxic chemicals out of the soil, which can also help save homeowners additional money.

The sleeping fox clearly feels safe in the original poster's garden.

The only downside to this scenario is that as humans encroach on the territory of wild animals, the animals' habitat becomes smaller, and close encounters such as this become more common.

As wild animals become more familiar with humans, they may lose some of their natural behaviors, making it more difficult for them to survive in the wild. As sweet as the fox sleeping on the chair is — commenters agree — it may be a sign that foxes in the area are losing their inhibitions around humans, which could potentially put them in danger if the humans they encounter are not as kind as the OP.

One commenter noticed that "sadly … wildlife experts have proven that foxes sadly are slowly domesticating them(selves) to survive because so much of their natural (e)nvironment and natural food source is gone."

Other TikTokers were simply enamored.

"I love how safe they feel in your garden," said one.

Another said, "Giving a moment of break to a little creature is priceless."

