Resident shares adorable video after finding unexpected visitor napping on windowsill: 'This is my dream'

One of the best parts of having a yard is the freedom to landscape and decorate it however you want. And luckily, more people are getting on board with designs that prioritize native species to make their yards biodiverse and welcoming to wildlife.

TikTok user Alex Hyde (@alexhyde02) posted a video of the view from her bedroom window when she awoke one morning after spotting a fox sleeping curled up in a plant box just outside the window. The wild animal seemingly crawled into it overnight while looking for a comfortable spot to rest.

"Look at the little baby in the window box! Look how cute this is," she said in the video.

The creator has posted several more updates on the fox since her first video went viral. The fox has returned to her yard and window box multiple times for rest and shelter, and she has left some food out for it as well.

Her followers are loving the content and have offered suggestions on how to look after the animal from afar without fully disturbing it.

"Foxes are literally trying to domesticate themselves because we are destroying their ecosystem. I love them," one user said.

"This is my dream," another commenter said.

"He felt safe enough to sleep on your window!" a user commented.

It's always important to respect the wildlife that lives in and passes through your yard. Getting too close to any animal could be dangerous for you and them, even those that seem cute and harmless like foxes.

But with human development taking away their habitats, more animals are venturing into residential areas to search for resources. You can make your yard more hospitable to wildlife by rewilding it with native plants and species according to your gardening zone.

Installing plants native to your area encourages biodiversity, supports pollinators, and helps wildlife survive. Upgrading your lawn with grass alternatives like clover and buffalo grass can save you time on lawn maintenance and money on water bills and other expenses.

