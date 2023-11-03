Tourist tempts fate for photo opportunity on edge of mountain at national park: ‘One mistake from the end’

It’s incredible the lengths some people will go to in order to get that once-in-a-lifetime picture. In some cases, there is a significant risk of that label becoming quite literal.

The TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) Instagram account has been documenting various examples of people visiting the national park and throwing caution to the wind in the hopes of getting a great photograph.

While some are testing the patience of animals in their pursuit of a sensational snap, others are testing the laws of gravity.

In a video uploaded to the platform in October, Instagrammer Frazer (@fmanhill) spotted one foolish tourist on the edge of a cliff having their picture taken after jumping a safety fence.

Frazer noted the footage was captured at the Calcite Springs lookout, and they were fearing the worst at one point.

“When she got up I thought she was gonna fall,” Frazer said.

It’s a remarkable video, and the comments section wasn’t sympathetic.

“Why do people put themselves at risk of plunging to their death?” said one Instagrammer.

“What looks stable isn’t always stable,” another observed. “A lot of the cliff sides in Wyoming are sediment covering shale rock, and when that shale lets go [you’re] gone. Awful choices made right there, one mistake from the end.”

The drop indeed looked pretty severe, and if the person getting photographed really did lose their footing, it would have spelled disaster. Other people have been captured in similarly silly situations, with one person leading a child down an unsafe path next to the rushing waters of the park’s Lower Falls.

As well as being a threat to life, these bold decisions show a serious disregard for nature. Frazer’s video, for example, demonstrates how human actions can lead to the destruction of natural features, with the person featured potentially causing cliff erosion and damage.

Good climate activism should start with respect for our environment, and this person demonstrated anything but.

It seems no one was harmed in this misguided stunt, and for those watching the video, it serves as a warning.

