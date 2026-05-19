Family thinks Ring alert is a package delivery until black bear strolls to front door

"I thought it was like a joke or like AI or something."

A Southern California family got an unexpected Ring alert Friday morning — and it was not a package at the door.

Instead, footage from a family's home in Santa Clarita's Canyon Country neighborhood showed a large black bear strolling through the front yard and walking up to the front door just after 9 a.m.

What happened?

The Hooker family told NBC Los Angeles they were stunned when the Ring notification revealed a bear instead of a delivery driver.

"I thought it was like a joke or like AI or something," Addy, the daughter, said.

The sighting came after reports of a bear in nearby Valencia. Earlier, Addy's mother had even joked that she wished the bear would stop by their house. A few hours later, it did.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies handled multiple reported bear-sighting calls on Friday. No injuries were reported. State biologists with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told the LASD they would keep monitoring the bear, which appeared on camera wearing a tag and tracking collar.

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The front-door visit follows a string of recent bear encounters across the region. A bear spotted at Hansen Dam recreation area on May 3 led to the park being evacuated, and the same animal was found in Pacoima the next day before being tranquilized and relocated.

NBC Los Angeles also reported that, on April 23, a Monrovia storm drain was the scene of a bear cub getting out before rejoining its mother and sibling, and that another bear was filmed charging toward a hiker on the Mt. Wilson Trail in Sierra Madre in mid-April.

Why is this concerning?

Bear sightings near homes and recreation areas can put both people and animals in danger.

An encounter can escalate quickly if a bear feels trapped, is protecting cubs, or has learned to associate humans with food. For the bears, wandering into neighborhoods can lead to tranquilization, relocation, vehicle strikes, or euthanasia if conflicts continue.

Experts have long said human activity is a major factor behind these encounters. Expanding neighborhoods, roads, and recreation spaces have pushed deeper into wildlife habitat, while unsecured trash, pet food, fruit trees, and other easy food sources can attract bears to residential areas. Meanwhile, hotter, drier conditions can reduce access to natural food and water, making urban areas more appealing.

This strange Ring-camera moment is part of a larger pattern in which people and wildlife are being pushed into closer contact.

What's being done about black bear encounters?

Officials are already monitoring this particular bear, and wildlife agencies often track known animals to better understand their movements and whether they could pose a danger to nearby communities.

Over the longer term, reducing conflict depends on helping people and wildlife coexist more safely. That can mean securing trash cans, bringing pet food indoors, removing other attractants, harvesting ripe fruit, and giving bears plenty of space if they are spotted. Residents should never approach, feed, or attempt to scare off a bear at close range.

Communities can also invest in bear-resistant waste systems, public education, and improved habitat planning to provide safer corridors for animals away from densely populated neighborhoods. Those steps can help reduce the chances that a bear searching for food or water ends up at someone's front door.

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