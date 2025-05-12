  • Outdoors Outdoors

Wildlife officials issue warning after observing concerning shift in bears' behavior: 'They are likely to be repeat visitors'

"Bears are hungry and in search of easy food."

by Kate Saxton
"Bears are hungry and in search of easy food."

Photo Credit: iStock

Wildlife officials are sounding the alarm as black bears emerge from hibernation. They're warning homeowners about what can attract bears to their property.

What's happening?

A Maryland homeowner's security cameras caught a black bear wandering across the driveway in April, according to the MoCo Show. The bear made its way over to the Montgomery County home's trash and recycling bins, which were closed and secured, before strolling off the property. The bear was seen multiple times throughout town.

In a recent press release, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced black bears in the area had begun to vacate their dens after months of hibernation. Officials urged homeowners not to leave out items that could attract the animals. 

Why are bear sightings more common?

Black bear sightings so early in the year are rare for the area, with Montgomery Parks saying most occur in June and July. However, last year, the group shared that "black bear sightings have become a common occurrence in Montgomery County between May and July."

The department says the bears people are seeing are often young males "striking out on their own, sometimes traveling considerable distances in search of a suitable home range to call their own." Officials say they're looking for food.

"After months of not eating or drinking, bears are hungry and in search of easy food," said Jonathan Trudeau, game mammal section leader for DNR's Wildlife and Heritage Service. "Black bears rely on their powerful sense of smell to locate food and are attracted to anything that resembles the scent of food. Once a black bear finds an easy meal, they are likely to be repeat visitors."

When bears come into contact with humans, it leaves the door open for attacks. If bears see humans as an easy food source, they'll become food-conditioned and could become aggressive.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

What can be done?

The DNR has tips for homeowners who live near bear habitats. The primary concern is to remove anything that a bear could see as a food source.

Preserving forests as black bear habitats is also an important step. Human development often threatens these ecosystems by removing natural food sources, causing bears to move on in search of new ones. Bears are opportunistic omnivores, naturally foraging for berries, nuts, and other easily accessible foods. 

Preserving their habitat will remove the need for them to search for their next meal and hopefully the need for them to come in contact with humans in surprise encounters.

Do you worry about getting diseases from bug bites?

Absolutely 👍

Only when I'm camping or hiking 🏕️

Not really 🤷

Never 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x