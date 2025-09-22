Doorbell camera captures shocking moment man is attacked by bear in front yard: 'For some odd reason, he turned around'

Situations like this are dangerous for both humans and wildlife.

A recent doorbell video in Florida caught a homeowner being attacked by a bear in his front yard. The encounter highlights a growing trend of human-wildlife conflicts as development pushes deeper into wildlife habitats.

What's happening?

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWCC), Alexander Rojas was attacked around 4 a.m. on August 15 outside his Apopka home after attempting to scare off two juvenile bears. Doorbell camera footage captured the moment one of the bears sprinted across his yard and lunged at him on the porch.

The bear bit him on the arm and clawed his ribs before he was able to get away. Rojas was treated and released at a local hospital, and officers have since set traps in the area in hopes of capturing the bear.

"For some odd reason, he turned around, did more stutter steps towards me, and bit my arm and then clawed my rib cage," Rojas told WESH. "I was able to kick his feet out and knock him in the nose."

Florida's bear population has rebounded to about 4,050, more than triple what it was in the 1990s, and statewide bear-related calls have increased by 42% since 2016.

Why is this concerning?

Experts warn that as human populations grow and development expands into formerly wild areas, encounters like this are likely to rise. When bears lose access to natural food sources, they may seek garbage, pet food, or fruit trees near homes, leading to dangerous encounters.

People risk serious injury, and bears that attack humans are often euthanized. Left unchecked, these conflicts can strain communities, create fear, and threaten bear populations that took decades to recover.

What's being done about these encounters?

The FWCC is planning the first black bear hunt since 2015, citing record-high populations and rising complaints. However, conservation groups are pushing back, arguing that hunts won't solve the root problem of habitat loss.

Wildlife advocates urge residents to secure garbage, remove outdoor food sources, and use bear-resistant containers to keep bears away from neighborhoods. Long-term efforts like building wildlife corridors and protecting wild spaces are key to reducing these encounters.

If you live near or see bears, the FWCC recommends backing away slowly, speaking calmly, and leaving the animal an escape route. Small steps like cleaning grills after use can make neighborhoods safer for all involved.

