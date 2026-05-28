Black bear caught sprinting through metro Atlanta apartment complex puts residents on alert

A black bear's dash through a Cobb County apartment complex has metro Atlanta residents both doing double-takes and watching a little more carefully when they head outside.

What Happened?

Channel 2's Michael Seiden reported on the video, which shows a black bear running through the apartment complex after startling people in the area.

Neighbors said they were relieved they did not run into the animal face-to-face, and most were taken aback by the whole spectacle.

"Honesty … it's scary," one unnamed resident said in Channel 2's video report. "It's a safety issue for me."

While the footage may look alarming, wildlife experts told Channel 2 that during this season, black bears can roam far in search of food, space, or habitat, leading them into neighborhoods unexpectedly.

Ben McCullar of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told the station that, in this season, black bears may range widely in search of food, space, or habitat.

FROM OUR PARTNER Enjoy your best summer vacation yet with 15% off your next stay With Hilton, you can find a hotel that matches your mood — whether you’re recharging at the beach, exploring natural beauty, or traveling with your crew. Enjoy vibrant summers in Hawaii, weekend trips in major cities, and even extended itineraries at adventurous sites like Moab’s desert canyons. Plus, save up to 15% during Hilton’s summer sale until June 1st. Learn More

Many young bears end up "following their nose" into metro Atlanta neighborhoods and sometimes linger longer than people would like, McCullar added to Channel 2. That can bring them into neighborhoods where residents least expect to see them.

Why Does It Matter?

If people get too close, panic, or try to feed the animal, a surprising encounter can quickly turn dangerous. In dense residential areas, even a brief encounter can put children, pet owners, and drivers at risk.

Easy food sources such as overflowing dumpsters, unsecured trash, pet food, and food scraps can also encourage them to stick around. Georgia State Parks says the state's "thriving population" is now estimated at around 4,100 after being nearly eradicated in the 1930s.

What Can I Do?

Wildlife officials told Channel 2 the safest response is to stay well back if you spot a bear, not approach it, and not feed it. Giving the animal space helps lower the chances that it feels threatened or becomes too comfortable around people.

In neighborhoods and apartment communities, that also means securing trash, cleaning up outdoor food waste, and reporting sightings to property management or local wildlife authorities when appropriate. Residents walking dogs or supervising children outside may want to be especially cautious after a sighting.

Officials say these encounters are manageable when people stay calm, avoid direct interaction, and remove the things that may have drawn the bear in to begin with. Still, the situation was unsettling for many locals.

"I think this whole situation is crazy," resident Zyon Worthen reacted to Channel 2. "A bear in my neighborhood that could've hurt some kids, some grown people."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.