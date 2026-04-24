Do not feed the bears…Tennessee cracks down with fines, penalties

Local officials will team with the director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to enforce the new law.

Tennessee is cracking down on anyone who feeds bears, intentionally or unintentionally, in select areas.

Gov. Bill Lee recently signed a bill that criminalizes the feeding of black bears in places where it's illegal in the state, WATE reported.

In locations where notices are posted, violators who knowingly feed bears will face a Class B misdemeanor and a fine of at least $250.

For inadvertently doing so via accessible food or garbage, the first offense will trigger a warning. Repeated violations will result in fines of at least $250.

Local officials will team with the director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to enforce the new law, which takes effect July 1.

Before this measure, the only city in Tennessee where feeding bears was illegal was Gatlinburg, a hot spot for these incidents. Violators there face a fine and court costs totaling $113.75 as well as a potential Class C misdemeanor with additional potential fines and community service, per the city.

Feeding bears is also banned in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park under a broader federal law prohibiting the feeding of all animals in the park.

WATE noted that the dangers extend outside of tourist areas, including in West Knoxville, where bears were potentially being fed intentionally, apparently for humans to watch. This can result in dangerous habituation, in which bears become more aggressive toward humans.

The new law in Tennessee isn't unexpected, as it's been in the works for multiple years, with a series of 2024 incidents bringing it to the fore, according to WATE.

In the first eight months of that year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency euthanized 22 bears that posed risks to the public. The need for that drives home the dangers for both humans and bears when feeding becomes the norm.

While this measure doesn't constitute a blanket ban, it does add real consequences in certain areas. That will pay major dividends if it prevents the cycle in which Tennessee's bears become aggressive due to human feeding.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.