  • Business Business

Do not feed the bears…Tennessee cracks down with fines, penalties

Local officials will team with the director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to enforce the new law.

by Noah Jampol
A black bear standing on its hind legs, examining a bird feeder in a natural green setting.

Photo Credit: iStock

Tennessee is cracking down on anyone who feeds bears, intentionally or unintentionally, in select areas.

Gov. Bill Lee recently signed a bill that criminalizes the feeding of black bears in places where it's illegal in the state, WATE reported

In locations where notices are posted, violators who knowingly feed bears will face a Class B misdemeanor and a fine of at least $250. 

For inadvertently doing so via accessible food or garbage, the first offense will trigger a warning. Repeated violations will result in fines of at least $250.

Local officials will team with the director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to enforce the new law, which takes effect July 1.

Before this measure, the only city in Tennessee where feeding bears was illegal was Gatlinburg, a hot spot for these incidents. Violators there face a fine and court costs totaling $113.75 as well as a potential Class C misdemeanor with additional potential fines and community service, per the city

Feeding bears is also banned in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park under a broader federal law prohibiting the feeding of all animals in the park.

WATE noted that the dangers extend outside of tourist areas, including in West Knoxville, where bears were potentially being fed intentionally, apparently for humans to watch. This can result in dangerous habituation, in which bears become more aggressive toward humans.

The new law in Tennessee isn't unexpected, as it's been in the works for multiple years, with a series of 2024 incidents bringing it to the fore, according to WATE.

In the first eight months of that year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency euthanized 22 bears that posed risks to the public. The need for that drives home the dangers for both humans and bears when feeding becomes the norm.

While this measure doesn't constitute a blanket ban, it does add real consequences in certain areas. That will pay major dividends if it prevents the cycle in which Tennessee's bears become aggressive due to human feeding.

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.

Cool Picks

EnergySage solar panels on roof.
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider