Woman hurt after shocking wild animal attack outside home — here's what you need to know

As humans continue to build upon previously untouched areas, wildlife are driven out of their natural habitats.

A Canadian woman narrowly avoided life-threatening injury after being attacked by a black bear, and officials are using the incident as a reminder to show extra caution when around potentially dangerous wildlife.

What's happening?

The Vancouver Sun reported the woman was walking her dog in the British Columbia town of Pemberton, less than 100 miles north of Vancouver.

As the woman and her dog walked through some tall grass on her rural property, they encountered a black bear. The bear bit and scratched the woman but left before conservation officers arrived.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the dog was not hurt.

Why are bear attacks important?

Officials told the Sun that the black bear likely attacked in defense after being startled by the woman and her dog, and that there had been no other aggressive bear behavior recently in the area. Because of that, they did not attempt to pursue, capture, or kill the bear.

Just like other wildlife, bears often act most aggressively when they feel threatened. This can happen from a surprise encounter, such as in this case, or it can be the result of other human-led causes, like development and rising global temperatures.

As humans continue to expand their footprint and build upon previously untouched areas, that development drives wildlife out of their natural habitats. This can force animals into unfamiliar, scary situations.

Similar outcomes can derive from human-caused pollution. The toxic gases released from manufacturing, burning fossil fuels, and other types of production end up trapping heat within our atmosphere, which in turn causes global temperatures to rise. This can make certain habitats no longer livable for wildlife that has otherwise spent generations in that location.

What can I do to prevent bear attacks?

The surest way to avoid a bear attack is to simply avoid bears. But if you ever do encounter a bear in the wild, the National Park Service offers several pieces of advice on how to remain safe.

Upon seeing a bear, stay calm and identify yourself by standing your ground, speaking in a calm tone and slowly waving your arms. Pick up small children, and if the bear is still, move away slowly and sideways, attempting to reach higher ground to look large. Do not drop your pack, climb a tree or run.

If you ever face an attack from a black bear, try to escape to a secure place and fight back if necessary. If the attack comes from a brown or grizzly bear, instead play dead and lie still until the bear leaves the area.

