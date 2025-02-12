Concerned Universal Studios visitors share video of encounter at theme park exit: 'He should have wilderness'

Make sure children and small pets are always supervised outside.

A coyote walking around a popular theme park not only spooked some visitors, but it also highlighted concerns about animal welfare in urban areas.

What happened?

According to a report on DisneyDining.com, a coyote recently was caught on video wandering around Universal Studios Hollywood. Originally posted by user Universal HIGH on X, formerly known as Twitter, the video shows the animal walking around exit roads at the park before heading toward CityWalk, a popular shopping and dining district at the park.

I was watching this coyote wander around the exit roads at Universal and then he headed toward CityWalk… @UniStudios pic.twitter.com/yWOHFFQoTh — Universal HIGH 🌎 (@HighUniversal) January 3, 2025

The thought of wildlife walking through a theme park, and near so many moving cars, scared many commenters, as they feared for the coyote's safety.

"He should have wilderness," one user responded, "not an urban jungle."

Why is a coyote sighting concerning?

Coyote sightings are being reported more and more frequently in Southern California, according to an NBC4 Los Angeles report. Similar stories are reported in other largely populated areas, such as San Antonio, where an increase of deer, bobcats, and raccoons have been reported within city limits.

Wildlife can pose threats to humans who encounter them, especially if people don't handle such sightings properly. Last year, a viral video in California's Mammoth Lakes showed a coyote biting a visitor's outstretched hand.

But these sightings are also problematic for wildlife. In many areas, urban sprawl has forced animals out of their native environments, causing them to look elsewhere for food, shelter, and safety.

In one Florida neighborhood, sprawl has threatened the Florida scrub jay, a threatened bird species.

"Wildlife needs places to move around, to hide, and to live in the habitat it's used to having," said Barbara Lockhart, president of a grassroots conservation group working to save the jay.

What can I do to help?

Simple steps can be taken to keep families and wildlife safe in the case of animal encounters.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers tips on how to deal with some of the animals that most commonly interact with humans. For coyotes in particular, the department stresses:

Make sure children and small pets are always supervised outside.

Keep trash, recycling and pet food in secure bins where wildlife can't access them.

When you spot a coyote, keep your distance and back away slowly.

Make loud noises, and let the animal leave the area on its own.

It's also important to be aware of sprawl in your community. Along with forcing animals out of their homes, urban expansion can lead to increased air and water pollution.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.