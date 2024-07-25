Bystander catches tourists getting dangerously close to wild bison: 'The older I get, the less I understand'

"If you can't obey the park rules for their safety, kick them out of all National Parks."

Videos of overly curious tourists — often referred to as "tourons" — at the United States' oft-visited natural treasures are going viral, as environmentalists and park-enjoyers online beg them to be more respectful of wildlife and mindful of their own safety.

A "touron" is a tourist who violates or isn't knowledgeable of the regulations of the places they visit. They often gain attention when their careless actions endangering protected wildlife, ecosystems, other visitors, and themselves are caught on video.

Recent Instagram footage posted by TouronsOfYellowstone (@TouronsOfYellowstone) captures two people filming a bison at Yellowstone National Park, and they are standing less than five yards away from the animal.

"Be bison aware‼️ Keep back at least 25 yards!!!" wrote the uploader.

In the video, the amateur videographers edge closer to the bison to get a better shot. Luckily, the creature does not visibly react to their presence, as it may be accustomed to humans being in its habitat. But while bison may not seem like violent creatures, they are about as dangerous as a wild bull. Even though some may be used to humans nearby, they have been known to charge when irritated and have injured bystanders.

Making natural areas more accessible and maintaining their health is a complicated balancing act, but more people connecting with nature has positive environmental outcomes. Researchers have found that those who have spent more time in nature are more likely to make sustainable decisions. Additionally, spending time outdoors or engaging with the natural world in contexts such as gardening can be beneficial to mental health.

That being said, when the uninitiated make mistakes like this, it makes nature harder to access for others and more dangerous for them. Violating regulations in national parks and other natural areas leads to environmental damage and makes it more difficult for others to establish a connection with the land and wildlife.

While the parks are designed to allow people life-changing experiences, the health of wildlife is even more central to their mission. According to the Humane Society, close encounters like the one seen in the clip above are likely to aggravate wildlife, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dangerous pathogens can pass between animals and humans that could endanger either party.

Commenters on the post were concerned for tourists and wildlife, but many are jaded after seeing so much of this type of behavior.

"The older I get the less I understand," said another.

One individual captured a popular sentiment when they wrote: "The animals are soooo much better behaved than the humans."

