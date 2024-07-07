Photographer shares upsetting scenes after tourists blatantly ignore safety signs and disrespect wildlife: 'This is so sad'

"We need more rangers writing more tickets to people destroying the natural resources in our national parks."

These tourists are out of control.

Instagram account Good Bull Outdoors (@goodbulloutdoors) posted a video documenting several bad behaviors by tourists.

The video shows tourists breaking various park rules: approaching wildlife, wandering off trails, entering forbidden areas, and bringing pets. The account called for stricter enforcement of the regulations.

"We need more rangers writing more tickets to people destroying the natural resources in our national parks," they wrote. "It would be worse to say and do nothing and let a national park's beauty get ruined by a handful who can't follow simple rules meant to keep a place in its natural condition - after all, that's the entire reason it's a national park in the first place!"

United States national parks had over 320 million visitors in 2023, according to the National Park Service. While most visitors abide by the rules, many do not, and the consequences can be deadly. One touron — a portmanteau of "tourist" and "moron" — was photographed mere feet from a grizzly bear in Jasper National Park. While that tourist was unscathed, not everyone is as lucky. Another man was pinned down by a frustrated bison in Yellowstone National Park.

All these dangerous encounters could be avoided by following NPS rules, including keeping at least 75 feet from wildlife. As Good Bull Outdoors mentioned, national parks are protected land dedicated to preservation, education, and recreation. But recreation should not come at the expense of preservation — or your safety. Park rules are in place to protect you, the wildlife, the land, and others.

A commenter wrote that "national parks are a privilege, not a right," and others clearly shared that sentiment.

"If they want the National Parks beauty to be here for future generations they need to

abide by the rules," one user said. "This is so sad that there is no respect for the delicate tundra or the wildlife."

"I wish there were harsher penalties for this behavior," another commented.

