Scary video captures tourists' close call with massive wild animals: 'The crowd was watching some bears and not paying attention'

by Matthew Swigonski
If you've ever traveled to a national park, then you probably already know how exciting it can be to see an animal you might have never seen in person before. From spotting majestic birds to formidable mammals, it can be a jaw-dropping experience. However, it's always important to remember wildlife deserves our respect and distance. 

Just ask a group of tourists at Yellowstone National Park who nearly came face to face with a small group of bison

In a video uploaded by YouTuber Jay Andersen (@jayandersen2343), a few dozen tourists can be seen snapping photos of some nearby bears on a bridge across the Lamar River in Yellowstone.

There was just one problem. 

"The crowd was watching some bears and not paying attention to the approaching bison," Andersen wrote

While everything appeared to be going smoothly for the crowd, three bison ventured up onto the bridge and got extremely close to a handful of the tourists, reported Unofficial Networks. At one point, the bison veered off and nearly collided with two vehicles that had come to a stop on the bridge. Despite the close call, the bison eventually continued on their way across the bridge before heading off. 

Although the majority of people in the crowd quickly realized that they may be in danger and backed away from the animals, the situation became another example of the necessity to abide by national park guidelines at all times.   

It can certainly be tempting to move closer towards an animal to get a better photo. But while some animals may appear to be docile or even friendly to humans, it can be very dangerous to get too close or let your guard down. Animals are unpredictable, especially if they feel threatened or interpret certain behavior as an act of aggression towards them. 

According to the National Park Service, bison, bears, and elk have all injured and killed people in the past. "Do not approach, encircle, follow, or feed any animal," the NPS recommends. "Give wildlife room, use a zoom."  

Animals can sometimes become aggressive or dangerous when they become reliant on human food. Not only can they lose their natural foraging behaviors, but they can also become aggressive when seeking handouts, which can ultimately lead to their removal from the park or even euthanasia. Increased human interactions can also lead to the spread of disease.  

"Leave the bison alone," one commenter bluntly wrote

"Absolutely the worst part of Yellowstone is the tourist with no respect for boundaries," noted another user.

x