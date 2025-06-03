Onlooker captures terrifying images of reckless national park visitor being chased by massive bison: 'Lucky she's not dead'

"What could possibly go wrong by trying to cuddle with one of the very few animals on the continent that has a chance of fighting off a grizzly bear?"

A set of photos surfaced on the Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) Instagram account showing a tourist getting far too close to wild bison.

The three shots show a woman holding her hand out to two bison by a trail. One of the animals then advanced aggressively toward her while she ran away. Another woman was taking a photo but quickly got out of the way as well. Meanwhile, adults and a child were walking up the path in the background.

Yellowstone National Park managers warn that bison have hurt more visitors than any other animal and advise folks to stay at least 25 yards away from them.

Human interactions with wildlife cause all sorts of problems. Over time, animals that become accustomed to human presence are more likely to think humans aren't a threat — and may be more likely to attack. This level of violence is not uncommon when food is involved or if the animal's offspring are nearby, which appears to be the case in this instance. In the unfortunate cases when wild animals do harm people, even if they were goaded, they're generally euthanized so they do not attack again.

Overly curious tourists routinely end up in these kinds of near misses. Yellowstone has hosted multiple such instances caught on video, including one wherein a visitor tried to ride a bison. Despite the ongoing harassment, bison populations in Yellowstone have made a remarkable rebound thanks to concerted protections and breeding programs.

Wild animals play vital roles in delicate ecosystems. Bison graze in a way that provides habitat for other species, disperses plant seeds, and reduces flammable material. The more human activity shifts the behavior of these animals, the more harm comes to these ecosystems and the vital services they provide.

Instagram commenters readily joined Team Bison.

"Is that a momma buff and baby buff? Girl is lucky she's not dead! But momma's going to momma!" one user said.

"What could possibly go wrong by trying to cuddle with one of the very few animals on the continent that has [a] chance of fighting off a grizzly bear?" another wrote.

