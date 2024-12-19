Lawmakers spar over new government proposal with potentially catastrophic health consequences: 'It makes no sense'

One renewable energy source has the potential to do a lot of good — or a lot of harm, some say.

What's happening?

Michigan has plans to build more manure digesters, which turn livestock waste into a form of renewable energy.

Manure is collected and pumped into a biodigester, which captures gases that are released, like methane, and utilizes them as an energy source. The leftover waste products of the process become fertilizer.

While these biodigesters are a great source of renewable energy, there are risks, like contamination of the local water supply. To protect Michigan's water and the people who use it, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, or EGLE, proposed stricter regulations on the bio-digesters. The legislation would be a win-win with the benefits of the biodigesters without the potential pollution.

But some lawmakers have opposed the bill, drafting exceptions that could have catastrophic consequences for the environment.

The concerns are reminiscent of a problem a New York Times report examined earlier this year with farms using municipal sewage for irrigation and later discovering that the resulting "black sludge" had PFAS, or "forever chemicals," in it.

Why are the regulations important?

In simple terms, gross things don't go away simply because we ignore them. They must be disposed of properly.

Without these regulations, biodigesters have the potential to wreak havoc on the environment and surrounding population.

The waste from the process, or digestate, must be disposed of properly. Without stricter regulations, which would affect farmers, the potential for groundwater contamination is high. EGLE's regulations include "regularly sampling manure for the concentrations of nitrogen phosphorus, ammonia and other pollutants, and monitoring groundwater for their presence," per Circle of Blue.

Farmers would need to keep detailed records of how much digestate they spread on their farm, stay within daily and annual limits, and notify the state of any changes in the composition of their manure.

One biodigester in Fremont, Michigan, was investigated by EGLE and found to have numerous environmental violations, like reports of "terrible odors" from the town's residents, according to Circle of Blue.

What's being done about the biodigesters?

EGLE is working hard to prove that its regulations work and is hosting open hearings to address concerns. Meanwhile, the bill is being debated heavily.

"On the one hand the Senate is proposing provisions to build more biodigesters. On the other the House is proposing to undermine EGLE's authority to regulate digestate," Christy McGillivray, the political and legislative director for the Michigan Sierra Club, told Circle of Blue. "It makes no sense."

