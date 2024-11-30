State takes legal action over alleged years-long misconduct by paper mill — here's what's happening

"[The state's] legal action … is a testament to its commitment to protecting its natural resources."

A Michigan paper mill is facing severe consequences for allegedly releasing harmful chemicals into local waters. This case reflects corporate responsibility's role in protecting our communities and natural resources.

What's happening?

Michigan's attorney general is taking legal action against Ox Paperboard's facility in White Pigeon for repeatedly releasing untreated wastewater into the Pigeon River and local groundwater, according to Environment+Energy Leader.

The company has allegedly violated environmental standards since acquiring the facility in 2020, releasing dangerous substances, including PFAS (also known as "forever chemicals"), ammonia, and other pollutants that can harm people and wildlife.

The violations are so serious that the company could face millions in daily fines. Despite receiving multiple warnings over four years, Ox Paperboard reportedly still needs to fix its wastewater management issues and properly maintain its facilities to prevent contamination.

Why is corporate irresponsibility concerning?

When companies release harmful chemicals into our water, the effects ripple throughout communities. PFAS can accumulate in our bodies over time and have been demonstrated to cause severe health issues, including cancer and liver damage.

The Pigeon River isn't just a body of water. It's a resource for local residents who rely on it for recreation and wildlife that depends on clean water to survive. When companies neglect their environmental responsibilities, they put all this at risk.

What's being done about corporate irresponsibility?

"Michigan's legal action against Ox Paperboard is a testament to its commitment to protecting its natural resources," according to Environment+Energy Leader, and it's showing other states how to stand up against corporate pollution. The lawsuit demands that Ox Paperboard stop unauthorized discharges and close its wastewater lagoons to prevent further contamination.

This case demonstrates how environmental enforcement can protect our communities. By holding companies accountable and requiring them to clean up their act, we can keep our water clean and safe for everyone.

You can help protect your local waterways, too. Report any unusual discharges or water quality concerns to your state's environmental protection agency, support local environmental groups that monitor water quality, and choose to buy paper products from companies with strong environmental track records.

