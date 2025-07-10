Experts issue warning over risks of big cat sanctuary next to major city: 'The situation is critical'

"If this continues, we will unfortunately witness the extinction of several species within a few years."

A big cat sanctuary near the "stone jungle" of São Paulo is feeling the pressure with nearby urbanization encroaching on the refuge.

What's happening?

The Mata Ciliar refuge stands just 56 miles outside of the Brazilian metropolis and is home to 25 pumas, 10 jaguars, and other species local to the area. The animals are all receiving treatment for injuries due to human interaction.

"Due to the advancement of urbanization into its natural habitat, when the puma moves, it gets lost between roads, gated communities and other human interventions," Mata Ciliar President Jorge Bellix said, The Advertiser relayed.

Why is nearby development concerning to local big cat populations?

The primary reason that puma and jaguar populations interact with urban areas is habitat depletion.

When a city expands into nearby rainforest, not only does that rob species of their habitat, but it also affects the entire food chain. Deer and small prey populations decline, and without enough of their natural food supply, these cats venture into neighborhoods looking for livestock and pets to eat instead.

"The situation is critical: The animals of São Paulo are losing the war against urbanization," veterinarian Cristina Harumi said.

In response to pumas and jaguars entering urban communities, locals install electric fences and even traps to protect themselves and their animals. As a result, the predators are often injured; they get hit by cars, too.

As these encounters become more commonplace, the wild cats face more situations that contribute to population loss. Considering that pumas and jaguars are keystone species, their disappearance would have a catastrophic ripple effect on the local ecosystem.

Brazil isn't the only place where human interference is affecting animals. One scientific assessment detailed by The Guardian noted that global wildlife populations have dropped 73% in the past 50 years, with some regions' creatures falling as far as 95%.

In Costa Rica, for example, the population of abejones de Mayo, or May beetles, has declined roughly 95% over the last 40 years. Researchers say that urbanization, the changing climate, and pesticide use are all contributing factors.

What's being done to protect these big cats?

The Mata Cillar refuge exists with the goal of protecting vulnerable animal populations in São Paulo's nearby rainforests. It rehabilitates pumas, jaguars, maned wolves, and other wildlife to help maintain the local habitats.

However, as the city continues to inch closer to this area with every new development, the risk to these and other species grows.

"If this continues, we will unfortunately witness the extinction of several [animal] species within a few years," Bellix said.

