Residents stunned as surveillance camera captures large predator strolling through backyard — here's what's happening

After a 12-year hiatus, a mountain lion has returned to a California neighborhood, shocking residents.

While mountain lions live among the foothills of Twain Harte, they rarely make an appearance in nearby communities. However, on May 17, a local surveillance camera captured the big cat wandering through a nearby yard, resident Andy Peabody shared with myMotherLode.com.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife notes that mountain lions are rarely a threat to humans, as they typically live in remote locations and avoid human interaction.

These apex predators are known as a keystone species that are a crucial component to the health and diversity of local ecosystems. According to the National Park Service, they control prey overpopulation, improve soil fertility, and limit disease.

Protecting mountain lions not only ensures more species survive, but it also helps to safeguard our food supply by keeping these natural systems in check.

These animals have been a protected species since 1990, and CDFW works with agencies on the local, state, and federal levels to foster population growth. One strategy involves connecting disjointed habitats, a setback that is a result of human population growth in certain regions that can interfere with natural animal behaviors.

"Over the last decade, research has indicated there is a lack of genetic diversity in specific parts of California as a result of human population growth and barriers that restrict connectivity with other mountain lion populations," CDFW explained.

Sightings are more common in recent years because of technological advancements like home security cameras, social media, and trail cameras. These devices offer powerful tools to support repopulation efforts, as they can help gauge population health in certain areas.

CDFW relies on sightings like these and similar community support to ensure that the state's mountain lion population remains stable. For locals looking to steer clear of these big cats, keep your lawns maintained and install outdoor lights to keep them at bay when the sun goes down.

