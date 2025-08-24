Local sparks concern after photographing troubling scene in Best Buy parking lot: 'A source of continual frustration'

Vesuvius, Krakatoa, and St. Helens — these iconic and destructive volcanoes are being joined by mulch. This type of volcano has made appearances around the country, often in parks and other landscaped areas. One person saw a tree under threat of the mulch volcano at their local Best Buy.

Sharing a post with the arborists community on Reddit, one tree lover admonished the landscaping. In the accompanying photo, viewers can see a row of trees along a parking lot sidewalk. Each is surrounded by a small mountain of mulch.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"New to trees, but this is the exact opposite of how you're supposed to mulch, right? They're already losing them," the OP said.

While mulch can be good for your garden and even trees, when applied incorrectly it can actually do more harm than good. "These mulch monstrosities have been a source of continual frustration for anyone who cares for trees or cares about trees," Ohio State University wrote. "... It produces subtle, long-term ill effects that are mostly hidden from our view."

These hidden effects can include damaged roots and general stress that can kill your trees in the long run. One tree expert explained that when it comes to tree mulch, you want to think donut, not volcano, leaving loose mulch in a ring around the base.

Trees are incredibly beneficial to local and global environments. Locally, they can provide shade, keeping your home and city cooler. Plus, studies have shown that places with more trees have better health outcomes across a plethora of metrics, from heart health to stress.

Commenters felt for this tree and discussed how the tactic can harm these plants.

"Someone tucked them in too tight for the night!" one person joked.

Someone else said: "Literally every store, every condo, has the mulch piled up in a mound. It drives me crazy."

Another person simply advocated, "Free them!"

