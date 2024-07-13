Scientist puts facts to long-standing belief about trees and human health: 'We have a strong signal'

"What I thought was we really don't know if trees are beneficial for health."

It has long been reported that green space and access to it can lead to positive health outcomes, especially in urban environments. One researcher from the University of Louisville has decided to put this to the test, conducting a long-term study on how trees affect the health of nearly 500 people.

The Washington Post reported on Green Heart Louisville, the initiative spearheaded by Aruni Bhatnagar, aimed at proving that trees are good for human health. The initiative was started in 2018 and funded by a number of nonprofits, local organizations, and government departments.

"What I thought was we really don't know if trees are beneficial for health," Bhatnagar said.

"Over time, contractors and volunteers have planted nearly 8,000 trees and shrubs in a cluster of lower-to-middle-income neighborhoods in southern Louisville and measured health data from nearly 500 residents," reported the Washington Post.

While it has long been reported that trees and plants can have a positive impact on human health, from cooling neighborhoods to boosting mental health. The Green Heart initiative is a first-of-its-kind study, hoping to get concrete data to support the claim.

The Washington Post reported that Bhatnagar is optimistic about this work but wants to follow proper protocols. "We think we have a strong signal that there is some health benefits in a longitudinal way," Bhatnagar said, noting that he has yet to have his results peer-reviewed.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Even as he cautioned against expectations influencing Green Heart's results, he said he expects to find positive effects on the health of the people in the target clusters compared with the control clusters."

This study is remarkable because of the sheer magnitude of data being collected. Researchers are collecting data on "blood panels, urine, hair samples, wastewater runoff, air pollution samples, soil and leaf samples, bat sounds, LiDar scans, temperature and humidity measurements, crime data, psychological surveys and sleep surveys."

Green Heart Louisville is based in low-income neighborhoods in the city. According to its website, "The study area is home to 22,100 residents. About 82% of residents own their home and the median household income is $27,000."

This is still an ongoing study, and hopefully, the overall results show just how beneficial trees can be for our health while demonstrating how important it is to take action in your local community to create a healthier environment.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.