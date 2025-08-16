Expert issues warning over harmful impacts of common landscaping mistake: 'Easy way to kill your tree'

"They all need to be retrained."

The temptation to add a ton of mulch at the base of a tree is a common problem for many gardeners, even professionals. But experts agree that adding a mountain of mulch, better known as a mulch volcano, is a quick way to do your tree more harm than good.

Treecologist Basil Camu of Leaf & Limb (@leaflimb) explained the problem in an Instagram video, saying, "This is a really easy way to kill your tree."

"Tree trunks aren't meant to be wet; they're meant to stay dry," he pointed out.

Mulch does trap moisture, but a mulch volcano can trap too much moisture and lead to fungal infections and other diseases as well as prevent water and oxygen from reaching the roots, causing them to wrap themselves around the tree and strangle it, according to The Kansas City Star.

Camu also provided an example of a healthier mulching option, showing a tree with a light layer of mulch and noting that it could use ground cover. He said this is comparable to what naturally occurs in a forest, with "a nice pile of arborist wood chips all the way out to the edge of the tree's canopy."

"I would love to add a bunch of native shrubs and trees," Camu added, noting a complete understory of plants can help support the life in tree canopies.

Native plants in general are the best option for your yard, saving you time and money on maintenance and resources such as water and mulch. Purchasing mulch can really add up, and using it ineffectively in a mulch volcano wastes your money.

Using native plants and mulch also contributes to soil health, adding nutrients as they break down, making them a healthier option than fertilizer or other additives.

People in the comments were on board with ditching the mulch volcano.

"How 'professional' commercial landscapers still do the mulch volcano is beyond me. They all need to be retrained," one person wrote.

Another noted that mulch volcanoes are popular in their area and said: "Landscapers make money trucking in unnecessary mulch after blowing every leaf away, then they replace trees when they die. Double dipping!"

