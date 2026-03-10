Experts confirm astonishing comeback of creature once thought extinct: 'Extremely gratifying'

An unassuming species has been rescued from the brink of extinction thanks to conservationists' dedication.

According to The Guardian, an isolated population of less than 200 Bermuda snails has multiplied to 100,000 thanks to a decade of breeding efforts at Chester Zoo in England.

Bermuda snails were once feared extinct until a group of them was discovered in Bermuda's capital, Hamilton. Breeding was made possible thanks to a specialized husbandry system that kept the snails in individual pods.

Bermuda snails have been subject to predation by local invasive species, particularly wolf snails and flatworms. Similar recovery programs for Partula snails and Campbell's keeled glass-snails have also helped bounce back populations elsewhere.

These snails provide a bevy of vital ecosystem services, experts said.

"Bringing back the snails into their natural habitats is important for the conservation of this species and is part of restoring damaged ecosystems," Canadian ecologist Dr. Kristiina Ovaska said in a release.

"The snails function both as prey for larger animals and as consumers of live and decaying vegetation, so they are vital for turning over nutrients within their habitat."

Researchers will soon be publishing a report detailing how the snail has recovered in six distinct areas around Bermuda.

Since their successful recovery, the bred Bermuda snails have been released into protected woodland habitats.

Keeping areas free of invasive species and human development is an important method of taking local action to support ecosystems. Luxury housing development is a significant source of habitat erosion in Bermuda, which can deny vital resources to threatened species with already limited land area.

Following its success, the Chester Zoo team now aims to repopulate another species, the Bermuda land snail. In the meantime, local experts were the first to sing the praises of the recovery of the Bermuda snail.

"It has been extremely gratifying to be involved with this reintroduction program and to see these snails back in Bermuda's ecosystem again," ecologist Dr. Mark Outerbridge said in the release.

