  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists celebrate years-long effort after reintroducing species thought to be extinct in the wild: 'A symbol of hope '

"This is a fantastic achievement … the fruit of a vast amount of work."

by Jenny Allison
"This is a fantastic achievement … the fruit of a vast amount of work."

Photo Credit: Getty Images

For centuries, there were millions of Partula snails in French Polynesia. Then, after an invasive predatory species was introduced to the islands, the Partula were eaten to extinction in the wild. But researchers didn't give up on them.

After breeding and reintroducing several thousand Partula snails over the years, scientists recently discovered the first individuals that had been born in the wild — suggesting that the wild population has re-established itself, Mongabay reported.

While tiny, these snails play a critical role in the functioning of the islands' ecosystem.

"Returning these rare snails back to the wild enables us to start restoring the ecological balance in these islands," Sam Aberdeen of the London Zoo told Mongabay. "Partula snails … eat decaying plant tissue and fungi, so play an important role in maintaining forest health."




After breeding them in labs, scientists marked the snails with a special UV-reflective varnish. This made them easy to monitor by flashlight, as they're typically active at night, and it confirmed that several newfound specimens had been wild-born.

"Discovering wild-born adult snails was a great moment," said Justin Gerlach, a scientist and member of the snail breeding team at the University of Cambridge. "Very few animal species have been re-established back in the wild so this is a fantastic achievement … the fruit of a vast amount of work." 

Watch now: NYC just expanded its curbside composting program

It is a work that is worth the effort. Similar reintroduction projects have had dramatically positive impacts in reviving wild populations. 

For example, California condors — after being nearly extinguished by widespread pesticide use and habitat loss — now help their ecosystems thrive by serving as natural "cleanup crews," the National Park Service writes. As it explains, "animal carcasses can be vectors for disease transmission in humans, wildlife, and livestock. By consuming these carcasses, condors help to prevent disease outbreaks. Plants and insects also benefit from the release of nutrients that results from this process."

With the success of the Partula snails, researchers hope their work inspires more efforts.

"It's a powerful example of how conservation zoos can combat biodiversity loss," Paul Pearce-Kelly, London Zoo project leader, told Mongabay. "At a time when nature faces unprecedented challenges, these small snails are a symbol of hope for global wildlife."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x