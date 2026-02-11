Residents fight back against concerning proposal from luxury developer: 'Not supported by evidence'

A recent piece of legislation to authorize a new development in Bermuda raised alarms with concerned citizens in the area, who published their objections in Travel and Tour World.

According to TTW, a few years ago, a major hotel in Bermuda, called the Fairmont Southampton SDO, failed. This was a major problem for the region, causing the loss of around 500 jobs and a significant loss of tourism revenue.

A proposal before the Bermuda Senate would divide the property into nine lots and allow development of the space, including protected land in the area. Some of the land would become luxury residential units, and the rest would become "golf units."

Unfortunately, as the piece in TTW pointed out, the proposal includes major flaws and oversights. It includes egregious errors, such as the number of golf units and total units being the same (159), and lacks evidence for many of its claims and assurances.

In particular, the critics of the legislation at TTW pointed out that there is little to back up the claim that this development would draw in tourists or create jobs.

"The core of the proposal is the revival of the Fairmont Southampton hotel, which has been closed for several years," they said. "The developers argue that the addition of 250 luxury residential units will make the hotel profitable again. However, this claim is not supported by evidence. If the hotel struggled with 593 rooms previously, how will it succeed with even more units?"

They also highlighted the incredible environmental strain that would be created by the addition of high-rise buildings in the area.

"The Asterousia Mountains and surrounding areas are home to over 118 bird species, including Eastern Bluebirds, whose habitats will be destroyed by the construction of high-rise buildings and years of development," TTW wrote. "This disruption to local wildlife, migration corridors, and natural landscapes is irreparable. Even the installation of bird boxes cannot compensate for the long-term ecological damage."

That may be an especially large concern in a country whose iconic national bird just returned from what was thought to be its extinction within the last century.

With so many better projects that the government could invest in — such as offshore wind farms — this hotel development seems like one that it should pass on.

