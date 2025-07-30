Experts thrilled as trail camera captures animal family's heartwarming moment: 'We couldn't be happier'

A trail camera in Somerset spotted a rare baby beaver recently, according to the BBC.

This is the first beaver offspring seen at the site between the communities of Frome and Bruton. Heal Rewilding has been rehabilitating it since 2022 and set up the trail cameras when a lactating beaver was spotted.

‼️BREAKING NEWS‼️It's what we've been hoping for - we have a baby beaver at Heal Somerset! 🦫💚 Having learnt we had a lactating female beaver last month, we created a 'no-go' zone to give the beavers some peace and quiet. Then came the hard part of sitting back and waiting! It was a magical moment this morning when we checked our trailcam footage to find this absolute gem - a baby beaver out swimming with its mama! As the adult beaver swims off screen you can hear the distinctive 'slap' of its tail - signalling potential danger - so the kit makes its own baby slap and dives out of sight, leaving nothing but ripples. This is amazing news and we couldn't be happier that our rewilding site is now home to a growing beaver family! Please please please donate today via the link below - our rewilding mission is only possible with your help! 🔗🙏 https://www.healrewilding.org.uk/donate #BabyBeaver #Rewilding #WildlifeReels #NatureRecovery Posted by Heal Rewilding on Wednesday, July 9, 2025

"We created a 'no-go' zone to give the beavers some peace and quiet," they wrote on Facebook. "Then came the hard part of sitting back and waiting!"

Sure enough, the trail camera paid off with some excellent footage. "This is amazing news and we couldn't be happier that our rewilding site is now home to a growing beaver family!" said Heal Rewilding after reviewing the video.

Trail cameras are vital tools for wildlife professionals to gauge population health without disturbing animals in their habitat. These cameras have been able to spot rare herons in India, snow leopards in China, and wolf packs in action. With high-quality information, protection measures can be properly supported.

By effectively engineering the landscape, beavers play a hugely beneficial role in both flood and drought prevention. Dams can retain water during a drought so it can be released gradually and simultaneously prevent rapid overflow of waterways. Concerted reintroduction campaigns across the UK have seen beaver numbers growing in Dorset, Norfolk, and Lincolnshire.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Heal Rewilding remains optimistic about the future of its Somerset location.

"Seeing these ecosystem engineers on our land is the most exciting wildlife event since we arrived at the site," said Heal Rewilding CEO Jan Stannard at the beaver's first sighting. "They are a sign of nature taking back some control and could provide a crucial first step for natural processes to take shape.

"Beavers create thriving ecosystems by building dams, digging canals, and creating habitats rich in valuable dead wood. They restore wetland areas which reduces flood risks,and helps us adapt to the impacts of climate change. We really hope that they will find the habitat suitable and remain for the long term."

Anyone interested in protecting habitat for the continued flourishing of this new beaver family can donate to Heal Rewilding.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.