Trail camera captures remarkable images of baby creature not seen locally in 400 years: 'Lovely surprise'

Beavers are making a long-awaited return in the eastern United Kingdom, according to the BBC.

The first beaver born in Lincolnshire in 400 years was spotted via a trail camera recently. This is the fruit of a repopulation effort near the village of Searby launched in 2023. Two farmers, Hannah and Jack Dale, have been rewilding their 70 acres of land in a project called Wild Wrendale, which includes the reintroduction of the species.

The Dales worked with the nonprofit Beaver Trust for the original release. They expect the young one to have siblings, as beavers are usually born in litters of two to four.

In the 16th century, beavers were hunted to extinction in the U.K. for their furs. The result was depleted ecosystems and reduced resiliency. In the past 100 years, the U.K. has lost 90% of its wetland habitat. With successful reintroductions across the region, beavers may yet go back to supporting local biodiversity with their unique brand of habitat engineering.

Beaver populations have received steady support across the U.K. Beavers have already been improving water quality in Norfolk, while similar results are hoped for in Dorset. After spending 10 years in Devon, the species has already shown benefits in protection against both droughts and floods.

The spotting of the young beaver in Lincolnshire was only made possible by trail cameras. This technology is vital for monitoring elusive species in need of protection. By avoiding the need for photographers, it's possible to gather valuable data without stressing wildlife with the presence of human activity.

Hannah Dale described the "lovely surprise" of a young beaver in Lincolnshire as an important part of improving local ecosystems.

"They're a really good tool to have in our armory for becoming more resilient in the fight against climate change," she said, per the BBC. "They belong here."

