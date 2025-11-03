Mother bear attacks woman walking dog on popular trail: 'Urged people to avoid'

When humans encroach on wildlife, that wildlife will inevitably push back.

What's happening?

A woman and her dog encountered a mother bear and her cubs on a popular hiking trail in Squamish, British Columbia, and were subsequently attacked by the protective sow.

Upon investigating the issue, the Conservation Officer Service deemed the lashing out to be defensive, with the mother bear protecting her cubs from what she perceived as a threat.

A spokesperson told the CBC that the attack resulted in surface-level scratches that did not require medical attention. As the woman and her dog were relatively unscathed by the sow's attack, it seemed to be more of a warning than a real intent to harm.

Sarah Nolin, another frequent user of the space near where the attack happened, spoke on the situation, saying, "If I am in the parks and around the river in this area, I think I am in their space and not vice versa."

Why is this important?

As humans continue to encroach on wildlife territory with residential areas or even seemingly innocuous hiking trails, the animals living close to humans suffer the consequences.

Oftentimes, these kinds of attacks from animals are not malicious in nature. They are done out of fear, whether that be fear for territory, health, or for the safety of offspring, like with the mother bear.

Additionally, the attacks born from a sense of preservation are frequently seen as the animal's fault, rather than the fault of humans entering their habitats.

While no one deserves to be attacked by a wild animal, making the defensive behavior solely the wildlife's concern is reductive for both parties. Many times, wildlife is put down after being provoked into conflict, creating an unfair cycle of blame.

What's being done about this?

Per the CBC, "Since the incident, signs have been installed in the area, and conservation officers are monitoring the situation … [they] have urged people to avoid the trail network and keep dogs leashed at all times."

While the conservationists look for a way to ensure the safety of both the people on their trails and the wildlife living nearby, it is crucial to apply instances like this to a wider context of wildlife protection.

Humans need to remember that in natural wildlife habitats, they are the outsiders. That respect should extend to every aspect of human-wildlife interaction, including how such encounters are handled.

Thankfully, both the woman and the bear are safe, with the woman suffering only minor injuries and the bear not being hunted down for defending her cubs. This is the ideal situation, aside from no interaction at all.

